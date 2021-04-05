Geier Asset Management Inc. Makes New $984,000 Investment in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Geier Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 80,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $984,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 11,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MTG opened at $13.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.77. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $14.11.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 39.04% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The company had revenue of $302.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. MGIC Investment’s payout ratio is 13.04%.

MTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.64.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

