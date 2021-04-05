Geier Asset Management Inc. Makes New $254,000 Investment in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

Geier Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $692,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Invesco Solar ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, Purus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter worth $485,000.

Shares of TAN opened at $92.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $98.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.91. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $24.72 and a one year high of $125.98.

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

