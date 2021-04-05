Geier Asset Management Inc. Makes New $2.22 Million Investment in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Geier Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 71,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,215,000. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF makes up 1.8% of Geier Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 310,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,168,000 after purchasing an additional 51,829 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 114,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 32,009 shares during the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 36,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,323,000 after acquiring an additional 13,646 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 87,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $15,373,000.

GDX stock opened at $33.63 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.07. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $25.54 and a 52-week high of $45.78.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

