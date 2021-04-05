Geier Asset Management Inc. Invests $3.67 Million in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Geier Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 55,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,000. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises 3.0% of Geier Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allen Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 387,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,283,000 after purchasing an additional 15,294 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,871,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 118,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,010,000 after acquiring an additional 43,782 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 2,383 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 809,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,977,000 after acquiring an additional 132,409 shares during the period.

Shares of USMV opened at $69.72 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.47. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

