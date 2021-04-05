Geier Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Position in Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD)

Geier Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Howard Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBMD) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 33,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBMD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Howard Bancorp by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,092,000 after buying an additional 96,153 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Howard Bancorp by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 20,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in Howard Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 113,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Howard Bancorp by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,280 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Howard Bancorp by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Howard Bancorp stock opened at $16.34 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.45. The company has a market cap of $306.90 million, a P/E ratio of -19.69 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Howard Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.44 and a 52-week high of $17.79.

Howard Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.05). Howard Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.10% and a positive return on equity of 5.35%. The business had revenue of $21.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Howard Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on HBMD. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Howard Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Howard Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Howard Bancorp Company Profile

Howard Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Howard Bank that provides commercial banking, mortgage banking, and consumer finance products and services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and other consumers. The company offers various consumer and business deposit products, including demand, money market, savings, individual retirement, and commercial and retail checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

