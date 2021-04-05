GateToken (GT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $14.82 Million

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. In the last week, GateToken has traded 26.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a market cap of $184.12 million and approximately $14.82 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken token can now be bought for about $2.41 or 0.00004106 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.48 or 0.00053600 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020024 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000394 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.42 or 0.00678276 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.52 or 0.00070684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00028358 BTC.

GateToken Token Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a token. It launched on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,333,078 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain

GateToken Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GateToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GateToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

