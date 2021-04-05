GameCredits Trading Down 16.5% This Week (GAME)

GameCredits (CURRENCY:GAME) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 5th. One GameCredits coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000592 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, GameCredits has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. GameCredits has a market cap of $49.68 million and $2.32 million worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $212.07 or 0.00354516 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003403 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001103 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00004292 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002313 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000784 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (CRYPTO:GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 140,276,577 coins. The official website for GameCredits is gamecredits.org . GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

