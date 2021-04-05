Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) Holdings Lifted by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 148.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Galapagos during the third quarter valued at $1,548,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 57,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 86.0% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 11,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after buying an additional 5,244 shares during the last quarter. Lumina Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the fourth quarter worth about $297,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Galapagos by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLPG opened at $79.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.75. Galapagos NV has a one year low of $74.51 and a one year high of $233.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.76.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GLPG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Galapagos from $129.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Maxim Group lowered Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Galapagos from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Galapagos from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $93.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Galapagos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.08.

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

