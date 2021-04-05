Gala (GALA) Market Cap Hits $161.68 Million

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Gala token can now be bought for $0.0232 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Gala has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. Gala has a total market cap of $161.68 million and $490,735.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.40 or 0.00075495 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 40.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $176.84 or 0.00300671 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00005587 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.03 or 0.00098668 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.10 or 0.00772059 BTC.

Stacks (STX) traded 115.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004265 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00028730 BTC.

About Gala

Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 tokens. Gala’s official website is gala.games

Buying and Selling Gala

