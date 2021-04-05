FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “FVCBankcorp, Inc. offers personal and business banking products and services. It provide checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, business lines of credit, business automated overdraft lines of credit, business loans, business construction loans, business loans for emerging residential builders and business loans for professionals; commercial real estate lending, including office, retail, industrial, warehouse/flex space, non-profit, mini-storage facilities, multi-family, commercial construction, residential/multi-family construction, land acquisitions and bridge loans; home equity loans and lines of credit; automobile and personal loans, as well as overdraft lines of credit on personal checking accounts as well as credit cards and online banking services. FVCBankcorp, Inc. is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia. “

Several other research firms also recently commented on FVCB. TheStreet raised FVCBankcorp from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Raymond James raised FVCBankcorp from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised FVCBankcorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the company from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ FVCB opened at $17.56 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. FVCBankcorp has a 52 week low of $9.35 and a 52 week high of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $239.52 million, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 0.38.

FVCBankcorp (NASDAQ:FVCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.05. FVCBankcorp had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 20.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that FVCBankcorp will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Meena Krishnan bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.54 per share, for a total transaction of $52,620.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,300 shares in the company, valued at $198,202. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 9,027 shares of company stock valued at $158,299. Company insiders own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 298.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FVCBankcorp during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in FVCBankcorp by 212.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 24,597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

FVCBankcorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FVCbank that provides various banking products and services in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

