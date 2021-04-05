FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $616.84 Million

Analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) will report sales of $616.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for FTI Consulting’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $604.57 million and the highest estimate coming in at $629.10 million. FTI Consulting posted sales of $604.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FTI Consulting will report full-year sales of $2.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.61 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.77 billion to $2.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for FTI Consulting.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $626.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.42 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,860.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 342.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 79,918 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 137.4% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 16.1% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCN traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.00. 8,014 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,684. FTI Consulting has a 12 month low of $94.87 and a 12 month high of $144.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.40.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

