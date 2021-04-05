frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Stake Lessened by Armistice Capital LLC

Armistice Capital LLC lowered its holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 656,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216,000 shares during the period. frontdoor comprises approximately 1.1% of Armistice Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Armistice Capital LLC’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $32,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 53.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 17,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of frontdoor during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of frontdoor by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 68,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 927 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTDR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Truist increased their price objective on frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on frontdoor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of frontdoor from $52.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. frontdoor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.22.

frontdoor stock opened at $55.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.56, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58. frontdoor, inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $58.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.34.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $323.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.72 million. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

frontdoor Profile

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

