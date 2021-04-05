Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) Shares Acquired by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) by 185.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,489 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,040 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Frank’s International were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Frank’s International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Frank’s International by 80.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,327 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 15,330 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Frank’s International by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 100,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 47,413 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Frank’s International by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 162,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 35,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Frank’s International by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,182 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FI opened at $3.81 on Monday. Frank’s International has a 1-year low of $1.49 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $863.26 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.81.

Frank’s International (NYSE:FI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The pipeline company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $96.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.20 million. Frank’s International had a negative net margin of 72.93% and a negative return on equity of 10.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Frank’s International will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FI. Barclays raised Frank’s International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Frank’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

Frank's International N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered tubular services for the oil and gas exploration and production, and oilfield services companies in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Tubular Running Services, Tubulars, and Cementing Equipment.

