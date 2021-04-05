Fountain Price Tops $0.0108 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. Fountain has a market cap of $958,519.14 and approximately $10,008.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fountain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Fountain has traded 30.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.39 or 0.00053466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019935 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.22 or 0.00685166 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000047 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.75 or 0.00071118 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.11 or 0.00029153 BTC.

Fountain Profile

Fountain (CRYPTO:FTN) is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

