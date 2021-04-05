Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 110.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,035 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Fortis were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in Fortis by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,085,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $475,317,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630,929 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,600,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $228,596,000 after buying an additional 417,181 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP increased its position in shares of Fortis by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,488,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,591,000 after buying an additional 546,823 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Fortis by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 2,146,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,686,000 after buying an additional 317,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Fortis by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,423,872 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $58,123,000 after buying an additional 100,487 shares in the last quarter. 47.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.75.

Shares of FTS opened at $43.40 on Monday. Fortis Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.45 and a 52-week high of $43.86. The company has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3962 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.21%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

