Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,180 United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in United Bankshares by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,623,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $538,586,000 after purchasing an additional 402,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 88.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,939,000 after buying an additional 260,945 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in United Bankshares by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,811,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,688,000 after buying an additional 189,410 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the third quarter worth about $2,785,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in United Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $3,666,000. Institutional investors own 63.27% of the company’s stock.

Get United Bankshares alerts:

In other news, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 9,998 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.84, for a total value of $398,320.32. Also, EVP Jerry L. Rexroad sold 30,072 shares of United Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $1,089,809.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 128,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,577 shares of company stock valued at $3,817,472. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

UBSI stock opened at $38.89 on Monday. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $41.61. The company has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $286.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.61 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 24.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 54.90%.

Separately, Raymond James raised United Bankshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. United Bankshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

Further Reading: Buyback

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.