Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Buys Shares of 3,334 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,334 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 53.2% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,531 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 27,269 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.0% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 8,526 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.1% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 387,794 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after purchasing an additional 102,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

UBER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.40.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,880,265.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Cayman 2 Ltd. Sb sold 38,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total transaction of $2,031,480,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,360,756 shares of company stock worth $2,051,239,451. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

UBER opened at $57.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.45 and its 200 day moving average is $49.17. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.67 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.47 and a beta of 1.60.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

See Also: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.