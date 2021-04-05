FormulaFolio Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 79,323 BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 79,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEAR. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $106,000.

BATS NEAR opened at $50.16 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.19 and a 200-day moving average of $50.17. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30.

