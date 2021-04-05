FormulaFolio Investments LLC Invests $6.06 Million in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 105,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,059,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XT. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the 4th quarter worth $91,000.

Shares of XT opened at $60.29 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.44 and its 200-day moving average is $56.99. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 52-week low of $33.81 and a 52-week high of $62.56.

Recommended Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Exponential Technologies ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.