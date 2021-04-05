FormulaFolio Investments LLC Invests $3.14 Million in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 43,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 38,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 19,418 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 101.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 30,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 15,783 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 118.3% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock opened at $77.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.71. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.44 and a fifty-two week high of $77.34.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

