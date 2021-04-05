FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $4.49 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 78.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,562 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,523,211,000. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 17,064 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,907,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the period. 33.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL opened at $2,141.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,059.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,795.69. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,125.00 and a 1 year high of $2,145.14.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOGL. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Loop Capital raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,092.23.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

