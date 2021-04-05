FormulaFolio Investments LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,988 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 88.0% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $467,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 80.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,950,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,899 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 192.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 114,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 74,975 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $17.16 on Monday. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 52 week low of $16.31 and a 52 week high of $20.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.34.

