FormulaFolio Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 280.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,874 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. United Bank increased its position in shares of Chevron by 15.0% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 20,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its position in shares of Chevron by 86.8% in the 3rd quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 31,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares in the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 14,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 6.2% in the third quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 5,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 124.3% in the third quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 8,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 4,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVX opened at $105.50 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $65.16 and a twelve month high of $112.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $203.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.22, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $25.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.30%.

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Chevron from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.67.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

