FormulaFolio Investments LLC Acquires 38,338 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

FormulaFolio Investments LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV) by 404.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 47,814 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,338 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLV. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 191.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 63,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,157,000 after acquiring an additional 13,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $980,000.

Shares of BLV stock opened at $98.61 on Monday. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.80 and a twelve month high of $117.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.52.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

