Flow Price Reaches $38.19 on Exchanges (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 11.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 5th. One Flow coin can currently be purchased for approximately $38.19 or 0.00064618 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded 17.8% higher against the dollar. Flow has a market cap of $1.16 billion and approximately $372.44 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.95 or 0.00074354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $177.56 or 0.00300395 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00005598 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.12 or 0.00098320 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $472.58 or 0.00799516 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00029356 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00017471 BTC.

Flow Coin Profile

Flow was first traded on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 30,431,019 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the exchanges listed above.

