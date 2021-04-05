Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Bought by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt

Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 249.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,250 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 9,637 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fiserv by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fiserv by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock opened at $122.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $81.79 billion, a PE ratio of 92.55, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.85. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.37 and a 1 year high of $126.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the subject of several research reports. Tigress Financial started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Fiserv in a report on Monday, December 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.72.

In related news, insider Guy Chiarello sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.67, for a total value of $3,770,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 290,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,554,135.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary bought 9,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,009.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 74,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,266,313.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; and Clover POS, a cloud-based point-of-sale solution.

