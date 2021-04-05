First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

Equities analysts expect First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) to announce $0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for First Business Financial Services’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.69. First Business Financial Services reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Business Financial Services will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $3.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.72 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.65 to $2.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Business Financial Services.

Get First Business Financial Services alerts:

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.12. First Business Financial Services had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $29.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.27 million.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FBIZ. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of First Business Financial Services from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of First Business Financial Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:FBIZ opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. First Business Financial Services has a 12 month low of $13.10 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The company has a market cap of $217.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.87%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIZ. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 335.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 297.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,557 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in First Business Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in First Business Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $240,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Business Financial Services Company Profile

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

Recommended Story: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Business Financial Services (FBIZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Business Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Business Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.