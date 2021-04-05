Firo Price Tops $11.94 (FIRO)

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded up 32.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 5th. Firo has a total market cap of $139.95 million and approximately $64.56 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Firo has traded 47.7% higher against the US dollar. One Firo coin can now be bought for about $11.94 or 0.00020331 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,728.50 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,083.72 or 0.03548064 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $208.15 or 0.00354430 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $615.20 or 0.01047535 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $268.00 or 0.00456336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.52 or 0.00406132 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $191.49 or 0.00326057 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003475 BTC.

Siacoin (SC) traded 31.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000064 BTC.

About Firo

Firo is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,721,141 coins. The official website for Firo is zcoin.io . Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Firo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Firo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

