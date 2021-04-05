FinNexus (FNX) Market Cap Reaches $13.59 Million

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 4th. During the last week, FinNexus has traded down 34.8% against the dollar. One FinNexus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000828 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FinNexus has a market capitalization of $13.59 million and $4.11 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.40 or 0.00052279 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00020178 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $396.07 or 0.00681115 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.87 or 0.00070284 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.15 or 0.00027773 BTC.

About FinNexus

FinNexus is a coin. It launched on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 28,217,626 coins. FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

Buying and Selling FinNexus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

