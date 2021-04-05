Financial Contrast: First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) vs. Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC)

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) and Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

First Financial has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luther Burbank has a beta of 0.8, meaning that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares First Financial and Luther Burbank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial $187.57 million 3.27 $48.87 million $3.80 11.93 Luther Burbank $271.82 million 2.25 $48.86 million $0.87 13.48

First Financial has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Luther Burbank. First Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Luther Burbank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for First Financial and Luther Burbank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Luther Burbank 0 1 0 0 2.00

Luther Burbank has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential downside of 19.01%. Given Luther Burbank’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Luther Burbank is more favorable than First Financial.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

57.5% of First Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Luther Burbank shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of First Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of Luther Burbank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial and Luther Burbank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial 25.62% 8.98% 1.25% Luther Burbank 17.18% 7.21% 0.62%

Dividends

First Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Luther Burbank pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. First Financial pays out 27.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Luther Burbank pays out 26.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Luther Burbank has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

First Financial beats Luther Burbank on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Financial Company Profile

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans. In addition, it offers lease financing, trust account, depositor, and insurance services. The company operates 82 branches in west-central Indiana, east-central Illinois, western Kentucky, and middle and western Tennessee. It also rents an office building. First Financial Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, Indiana.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides commercial real estate loans, including first mortgage loans for the purchase, refinance, or build-out of tenant improvements on investor owned multifamily residential properties, as well as loans for the purchase, refinance, or improvement of office, retail, and light industrial properties; single family residential loans; and mortgage products, such as a portfolio of 30-year fixed rate first mortgage and a forgivable second mortgage. In addition, the company offers ATM, debit cards, and online and mobile banking services; engages in the real estate investment; and issues trust preferred securities. As of April 10, 2020, it had operations in California, Oregon, and Washington through ten branches in California; 1 branch in Washington; and 8 lending offices located throughout the market area, including Santa Rosa, Los Angeles, San Francisco, San Jose, San Diego, and Seattle. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California.

