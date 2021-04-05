Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) PT Raised to $38.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FITB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Argus lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.44.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $37.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.90, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.15 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.99%.

In other news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Insiders sold a total of 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352 in the last 90 days. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FITB. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 223.0% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

