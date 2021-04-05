Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 14,673 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Federated Hermes Inc. reduced its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 85.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,673 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 16,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 28,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

In related news, insider Jason Nichol sold 1,114 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $82,436.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,338. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total transaction of $385,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,918. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TSN. Stephens raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Tyson Foods from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.75.

NYSE:TSN opened at $74.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $27.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.14. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.33 and a 1-year high of $78.14.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $10.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.08 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 13.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.56%.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

Read More: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.