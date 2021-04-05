Federated Hermes Inc. Reduces Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Discovery were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Discovery by 761.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Discovery by 100.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Discovery during the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Discovery during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Discovery alerts:

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. 4.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of DISCK opened at $37.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.86. Discovery, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.10 and a fifty-two week high of $66.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. Discovery had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 20.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK).

Receive News & Ratings for Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.