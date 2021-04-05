Federated Hermes Inc. Has $317,000 Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its position in shares of Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,586 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TRMK. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Trustmark by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Trustmark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Trustmark by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Harry M. Walker sold 4,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $114,667.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,707,615.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard R. Host sold 20,000 shares of Trustmark stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total transaction of $681,400.00. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRMK stock opened at $33.91 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average of $27.58. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Trustmark Co. has a 12 month low of $20.08 and a 12 month high of $36.31.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Trustmark had a net margin of 19.23% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The firm had revenue of $180.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Trustmark Co. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.55%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday.

About Trustmark

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

