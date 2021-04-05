Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) by 10.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TRNO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 460.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 51,104 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $641,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $259,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 340,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,655,000 after acquiring an additional 43,768 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.86.

Shares of NYSE TRNO opened at $59.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 49.76 and a beta of 0.54. Terreno Realty Co. has a 12 month low of $44.53 and a 12 month high of $64.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.76.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $48.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.73 million. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 44.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.06%.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

