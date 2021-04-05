Federated Hermes Inc. Cuts Holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 17,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 80,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 189,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HST has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Host Hotels & Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.53.

NASDAQ:HST opened at $17.11 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $16.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of -20.61 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 31.40 and a quick ratio of 31.40. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.83 and a 1-year high of $18.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.33. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 21.88% and a negative return on equity of 8.55%. Equities analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

