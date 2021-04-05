Federated Hermes Inc. Boosts Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 85.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,901 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,539 shares during the last quarter. 37.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.64.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock opened at $89.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.66. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 13.75% and a return on equity of 20.93%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

