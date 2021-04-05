FCA Corp TX Makes New $275,000 Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

FCA Corp TX bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 120.6% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $75.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.05 billion, a PE ratio of -2,509.16, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.24. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.39.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.77%.

VLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

