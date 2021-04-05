FCA Corp TX Makes New $2.85 Million Investment in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $2,847,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Voya Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Voya Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voya Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Motco lifted its stake in Voya Financial by 6,005.6% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 3,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares during the period.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Grubka sold 6,251 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.11, for a total transaction of $400,751.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,939 shares in the company, valued at $2,881,039.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on Voya Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised Voya Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of VOYA opened at $65.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 1.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.92 and a fifty-two week high of $65.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.47. Voya Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.24% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. Analysts forecast that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This is a boost from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

