FCA Corp TX Has $1.44 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

FCA Corp TX cut its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,891 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,126,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,222 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,919,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,932,000 after acquiring an additional 427,002 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 3,184,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,420,000 after acquiring an additional 141,511 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 146.3% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,666,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,336,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,930,000 after purchasing an additional 119,961 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHZ opened at $54.01 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.37 and a 200 day moving average of $55.49. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $53.64 and a 12 month high of $56.98.

