FCA Corp TX Buys Shares of 5,133 Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $500,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 218.7% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 61,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 42,360 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,250,767,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $77.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.71 and a 52 week high of $87.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.18 and its 200 day moving average is $79.26. The company has a market cap of $196.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The firm had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

