FCA Corp TX Acquires 3,412 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

FCA Corp TX raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,412 shares during the quarter. FCA Corp TX’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,945,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPSB. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 187.8% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $31.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.36. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $31.44.

