FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $396.94 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) will report $396.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for FactSet Research Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $394.67 million to $399.00 million. FactSet Research Systems posted sales of $374.08 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, June 24th.

On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems will report full-year sales of $1.58 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover FactSet Research Systems.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $391.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.90 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.08% and a return on equity of 51.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $278.00 to $261.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $263.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $291.30.

Shares of FDS stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $316.80. The stock had a trading volume of 274 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,705. The business’s fifty day moving average is $313.18 and its 200-day moving average is $324.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $12.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems has a 1-year low of $249.13 and a 1-year high of $363.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.33%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.90, for a total transaction of $764,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,842.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 783 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.72, for a total value of $258,953.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,496,838.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,466 shares of company stock worth $2,651,182 in the last quarter. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 521.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3,750.0% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

