Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,018 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Facebook during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in Facebook during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

Facebook stock traded up $8.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $307.22. 481,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,409,561. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $272.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.21. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.51 and a 12 month high of $304.67. The firm has a market cap of $874.86 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Facebook from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Facebook from $345.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Facebook from $315.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.90.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.67, for a total value of $15,562,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,402,007 shares of company stock worth $378,004,197. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.