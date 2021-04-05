Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Holdings Lowered by Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC

Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,034 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.5% of Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Facebook news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.61, for a total value of $11,259,547.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total transaction of $54,587.64. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,410.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,402,007 shares of company stock valued at $378,004,197. 14.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.90.

Facebook stock traded up $8.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $307.22. The stock had a trading volume of 481,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,409,561. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $158.51 and a one year high of $304.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $272.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $270.21. The company has a market capitalization of $874.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.02, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $28.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 EPS. Facebook’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

