ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,979 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,694 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 83,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,509,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 166,962 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,191,000 after purchasing an additional 31,763 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 234.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 228,193 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,996,000 after purchasing an additional 159,954 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 61,157 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Merit Medical Systems news, COO Ronald Frost sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.58, for a total transaction of $1,489,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,995.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 12,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $732,028.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,191.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,133. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Merit Medical Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.78.

Shares of Merit Medical Systems stock opened at $59.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.66 and a 200 day moving average of $53.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.79, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.06 and a 1 year high of $61.74.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $258.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.37 million. Merit Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 3.05% and a positive return on equity of 9.02%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates through two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, interventional fluid management, pressure monitoring, and cardiac rhythm management, as well as thermodilution and pulmonary artery catheters and electrophysiology to treat various heart conditions.

