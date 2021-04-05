ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Stake in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) by 66.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,196 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,848 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,109,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,170,000 after buying an additional 247,085 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,822,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,456,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 550,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 85.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 330,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,201,000 after acquiring an additional 152,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 294,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

BECN opened at $53.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.49 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.25 and its 200-day moving average is $40.57. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.96 and a 52-week high of $55.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 10.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BECN shares. Longbow Research raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Beacon Roofing Supply presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.93.

In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 3,387 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $180,222.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,804 shares in the company, valued at $468,460.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO C Eric Swank sold 31,463 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $1,485,368.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,096 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,365,032.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,520 shares of company stock worth $3,432,984 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

Further Reading: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BECN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN).

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.