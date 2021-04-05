ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Holdings in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP decreased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) by 84.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,966 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after selling 72,867 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,010 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STM opened at $39.35 on Monday. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of $18.97 and a 1 year high of $43.02. The company has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.27 and its 200 day moving average is $36.72.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. STMicroelectronics’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on STM shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.50.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV designs, develops, manufactures and markets products, which offers discrete and standard commodity components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog and MEMS Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

