ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $521,000 in National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 11,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EYE. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in National Vision by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 11,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Vision by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 675,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,578,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of National Vision by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 527,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,871,000 after purchasing an additional 156,524 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of National Vision by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,855,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,326,000 after purchasing an additional 100,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in National Vision by 43.5% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,072,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,572,000 after acquiring an additional 325,263 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of National Vision from $57.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National Vision currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

NASDAQ EYE opened at $45.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1,129.78, a P/E/G ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.77. National Vision Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $52.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.94.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $496.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.41 million. National Vision had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 4.97%. National Vision’s quarterly revenue was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that National Vision Holdings, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

National Vision Profile

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products; provides eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, Fred Meyer, and Vista Optical military, as well as Vision Center branded stores; and offers health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

