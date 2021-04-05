ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires New Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of KLA by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 79,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $20,690,000 after purchasing an additional 24,559 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in shares of KLA by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 62,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,292,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of KLA by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,333,000 after purchasing an additional 4,573 shares during the period. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of KLA by 197.7% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of KLA by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 9,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on KLA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Argus upped their target price on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on KLA from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $299.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $308.00 target price (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.50.

Shares of KLAC stock opened at $347.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.51 billion, a PE ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $125.56 and a 1-year high of $347.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $310.52 and a 200 day moving average of $260.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. KLA’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

In other KLA news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 4,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.60, for a total transaction of $1,271,545.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,194,849.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,739.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

